ONCE Comes to TheatreZone in Naples

Performances run January 9-19.

By: Dec. 10, 2024
ONCE Comes to TheatreZone in Naples
Naples’ TheatreZone will kick off its 20th season on January 9 with its production of Once, the 2012 Tony Award-winning Best Musical. The musical is a romance set in Ireland with a multi-talented cast who are also the show’s on-stage orchestra.

Once, based on the 2007 film of the same name written and directed by John Carney, won eight Tony Awards and features an acclaimed score by Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova. The Broadway cast album won a Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Once tells the poignant story of Guy (Cody Craven on guitar), a Dublin street performer, guitarist and songwriter, and Girl (Lexi Rae Smith on piano), a young Czech woman who appreciates Guy’s talent and helps promote his career. Her encouragement lifts his spirits when he considers quitting music to work in his father’s vacuum cleaner repair shop. The couple develop feelings for one another and their tentative romance faces complications that will keep audiences in suspense, hoping for a happy ending.

The musical will be directed by Mark Danni, founding artistic director of TheatreZone, choreographed by TheatreZone’s associate artistic director Karen Molnar Danni, with music direction by Charles Fornara.

The score of Once is characterized by fast-paced, jubilant Irish rhythms combined with lush, soulful ballads. The 12-person cast play guitar, violin, ukulele, cello, mandolin, bass, accordion, and drums. The score builds during the show from piano and guitar to a full orchestra.

“I have always loved the music and story to Once ever since I saw it on Broadway,” said Mark Danni. “I knew it would be a wonderful musical for TheatreZone’s stage and we have an amazing cast of actor/musicians.”




