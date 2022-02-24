North Fort Myers High School Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, played by the very talented Alex Leeds and Keith Williams, are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.

Janelle Laux, the amazingly talented director and head of the Red Knight Theatre Company, had a lot to say about the show: "Something Rotten has been one of my favorite shows since I saw it on Broadway in 2016. As a director, it's been a dream of mine to direct and I am so thankful to have now had the opportunity. When choosing shows, we have to keep a lot of things in mind; our cast, orchestrations, costumes, sets, etc. This show is the perfect mix of all of these things. Actor wise, our leads are simply incredible. Alex Leeds, senior, is the ideal Nick. Alex portrays the character with the exact mix of passion and intensity that the role calls for. Nick's brother Nigel is played by junior Keith Williams. In my opinion, this is Keith's perfect role. He has a connection to the character that allows rehearsal to be smooth and simple. Keith gives the exact version of Nigel that I would expect to see. Nick's wife Bea is a demanding role, both vocally as well as acting. Junior Katae Boswell was the easy choice for this role. Throughout the show Bea portrays several different characters and the mix is a tough role to take on. Katae's voice is so easy to listen to that she draws you in as soon as she takes the stage. The character of Portia, played by junior Jenna Mazzoli, is a show stopper in the production. This character goes through the largest transformation throughout the show and Jenna is enjoyable to watch from beginning to end. One of the best parts of shows as a director is the ensemble. North's ensemble is one not to be taken lightly. Each student takes pride in the show and in the work they are doing on the stage. The students are invested in each scene and in their characters throughout the show. I adore my cast and am thankful for the hard work they are putting into the show.

The technical elements to the show are something not to be taken lightly. Something Rotten takes place in the Renaissance, which means that the costumes, props, and scenery must follow suit. I have incredible students who fill 2 classes that focus on these elements. My costume design class is hand sewing each of the ensemble girls costumes and many of the leads. The amount of time and effort each student is putting into each stitch makes me incredibly proud of each of them. My stagecraft class has the honor of having my father, Tim Turco, lead them through the grueling process of our set. From the Globe, which is a feat in itself to the glowing fireplace, the details in the set will draw the audience into the 1500's and allow them to feel a part of this show. I am excited to see this show come together and even more excited to bring the community into our world that we are creating in Something Rotten."

SOMETHING ROTTEN! is written by Harry Kirpatrick and John O'Farrell, and directed by Janelle Laux. This show is produced by The Red Knight Theatre Company, which consists of student actors and technical crew in grades nine through twelve. Performances are April 7th-9th at 7:00pm, and April 10th at 2:00pm.

Tickets are $5 for Students, $10 for General Admission, and $15 for VIP. Tickets can be purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/school/FL16976.