Naples Players' Costume Designer To Retire After 22 Years

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Resident Costume Designer, Dot Auchmoody, has announced her retirement after a 22-year tenure with The Naples Players. Hired in September of 2002, Dot has been a significant driving force in the great success of Downtown's local theater, says The Naples Players' CEO Bryce Alexander.

"Dot's creativity as a designer is unquestionable. But most people won't know the way that Dot has poured her heart into the experience our volunteers have onstage, off stage, in the costume shop, or in the rest of the organization. The quality of our productions and the caring nature of our staff are among the many critical foundations that Dot has helped to build over the years."

Mollie Berman, who joined The Naples Players 5 years ago as Costume Shop Supervisor, will continue to lead the costume shop as the organization works to evaluate the ideal structure for the future. "While I am excited for Dot to find time for herself, her retirement will certainly leave large shoes to fill," finished Alexander.

The Naples Players opened their new Kizzie Theater with 42nd Street, and Auchmoody's lauded costume design will forever be a hallmark of the exceptional quality that the organization's costume department has become known for. "It is perfectly fitting that The Naples Players' brand-new, state-of-the-art, beautiful costume shop will open in September, exactly 22 years after Dot began," says Naples Players Board President Peggy Monson. "Dot has, literally, built the organization up over the last two decades, and will now present a new foundation for the next generation to build upon."

While Auchmoody may be retiring from her position, it is not "goodbye." After taking some time away, she will find new ways to contribute to TNP as a volunteer in the future. "I will always want to be a part of the theater," she says. "It has not only given me a satisfying career, but has given me friends that have become my family. I am excited to see what new directions TNP will take and hope that my departure will bring a new opportunity for someone to grow with us."

The community is invited to celebrate Dot Auchmoody's amazing tenure at a Retirement Celebration hosted by The Naples Players on September 10th from 6pm to 8pm in the Jay R. Paul Community Atrium; the main lobby of TNP's newly renovated home on 5th Avenue.

To RSVP, please contact esnyder@naplesplayers.org or call 239-434-7340 x100.

Comments