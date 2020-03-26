Local Artists and Theatres Spreading Positivity in The SWFL Arts Community

With all theatres in SWFL going dark due to virus, many artists and theatres are finding ways to help out and bring joy to the community, whether that's donating food to people who lost their jobs, having live stream readings of plays on Facebook, sewing medical masks to donate to hospitals, or a number of other things. I wanted to highlight some of the special ways the SWFL arts community has come together to help each other out and bring light to the darkness of this time, so in no particular order, here they are! I will update this post with any additional positive happenings as they appear!

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Broadway Palm gave away over 2,000 free meals last Saturday to hospitality workers impacted by virus. After they initially closed, they also opened their kitchen to give their employees prepped food and perishables.

"The Not So Broadway Palm Frond" Happy Hour

Marc Collins, who usually plays piano in Broadway Palm's lobby, is doing a "virtual happy hour" he's calling "The Not So Broadway Palm Frond" every Friday at 5 pm. Here is a link to his Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/marc.collins.716

The Naples Players

The Naples Players is not only sewing masks to donate to hospitals, but they are also starting "Naples in Residence," where they share videos and pieces from local artists, and in conjunction, an "Aid for the Arts Concert Series," which will be live-streamed for free (but they would appreciate donations very much)! Check out the event page here: https://www.facebook.com/events/167552947605796/?active_tab=about

Tiny Theatre

Rachel Burttram and Brendan Powers, a husband and wife duo who are an integral part of Florida Repertory Theatre and were part of their upcoming A Doll's House, Part 2, which unfortunately never got to open, decided to bring live theatre performances to Facebook. Each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 9 pm EST they go live in their home ("house" opens at 8:55) and do a reading of a play, scene, or monologue. They have playwrights send them approved scripts to share and their live streams are done on their third time reading each script. Here's a link to Tiny Theatre's Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/ClosetAtRachelAndBrendans/?epa=SEARCH_BOX

Make Lemonade with Liz

Liz Abbott, another integral part of Florida Rep (and the wife of Florida Rep's artistic director, Greg Longenhagen), has started a series called "Make Lemonade with Liz" on her Facebook page where she reads children's books and posts videos of these readings for kids every Monday through Friday. They are free, but I'm sure any donations to Florida Rep would be appreciated. You can donate here: https://tickets.floridarep.org/TheatreManager/1/login&donation=xx And here's a link to her Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/liz.abbott.9

Coffee and Choreo with Amy McCleary

Amy McCleary, actress, director, and choreographer at Broadway Palm, is hosting free dance classes via Facebook Live where she teaches different types of dance and choreography for different musicals! Check it out here: https://www.facebook.com/Coffee-and-Choreo-111697237140301/?__tn__=K-R&eid=ARCRgJ4jjrpn24mxu_6GkOSH8kQCOXFs_dLfUvoqqHAoMXihxVMA7BzXHQXXAeuhvbfbHe1TbmpWgIUb&fref=mentions

If you know of any other uplifting things happening in the SWFL arts community, send me an email at emilyyorgey@gmail.com.





