LES MISÉRABLES to Open 73rd Season at The Naples Players

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The Naples Players will launch its 73rd season, presented by Porsche Naples, with the global musical phenomenon LES MISERABLES. Sponsored locally by Wilson & Johnson Law Firm, performances run June 24 through July 26 in the Kizzie Theater.

Set against the backdrop of revolutionary France, LES MISERABLES tells the unforgettable story of Jean Valjean, a man seeking redemption in a world where justice and mercy collide. Sweeping in scale and deeply human at its core, the Tony Award-winning musical has captivated audiences worldwide with its powerful themes of hope, sacrifice, resilience, and compassion.

The production marks another major collaboration for husband-and-wife creative team Dawn Lebrecht Fornara and Charles 'Charlie' Fornara, who have become known for bringing some of TNP's most dynamic musicals to life over the years. Dawn Lebrecht Fornara serves as director and choreographer, while Charlie Fornara serves as music director. Having played Jean Valjean in the 4-year run of the LES MISERABLES production in Duisburg, Germany, the show holds a special significance for Mr. Fornara. He'll be conducting a live 14-piece orchestra that accompanies the show, the musicians performing in the region's only theatre venue with a full orchestra pit.

The 38-member cast includes several talented local performers in leading roles, including Peter Caporal as Jean Valjean, Austin Gardner as Javert, Vanessa Rossberg as Fantine, Lorelai Vega as Cosette, Landon Libbey as Marius, and Victoria Rinaldi as Éponine.

'LES MISERABLES is one of those rare musicals that continues to resonate across generations because it speaks so powerfully to our shared humanity,' said Bryce Alexander, Executive Artistic Director and CEO of The Naples Players. 'At its heart, it is a story about redemption, dignity, compassion, and the enduring hope we find in one another. It is the perfect way to begin a season dedicated to celebrating stories that unite us.'

A Relaxed Performance of LES MISERABLES will take place Tuesday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m. Relaxed performances are designed to create a welcoming and supportive theatre experience for patrons with autism, Down syndrome, sensory processing disorders, and others who may benefit from a more flexible performance environment.

Performances are held Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $62 to $67 depending on seating location and performance date.

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