LATE NIGHT CATECHISM to Return to Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre This Month

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'Til Death Do Us Part: Late Night Catechism 3 will play Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in Fort Myers from August 28 through August 30, 2026.

With her quick wit, sharp humor and good-natured sass, Sister returns to the classroom for another interactive evening of comedy, with audience members once again becoming part of the lesson.

This time, Sister turns her attention to the Sacraments of Marriage and the Last Rites, tackling everything from the joys and challenges of married life to questions about what comes next. The show combines humor and Catholic school attitude with plenty of opportunities for Sister to call upon members of her "class."

'Til Death Do Us Part: Late Night Catechism 3 continues the interactive format of the Late Night Catechism series, inviting theatergoers to become active participants in the performance. Whether married, contemplating marriage or simply attending for the comedy, audiences should be prepared to find themselves called upon during the show.

Performances will take place August 28–30, with select evening and matinee performances. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre offers a meal and show experience with performances at its Fort Myers venue.

Tickets are on sale now and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422 or visiting the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

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