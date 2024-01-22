John Ford Coley Comes to TheatreZone in February

Naples' TheatreZone presents the legendary rock performer John Ford Coley in a concert on February 22 at 4:00 and 7:30 p.m. as part of its 2024 concert series.

The singer, pianist and guitarist first gained renown as half of the Grammy Award-nominated England Dan and John Ford Coley, whose hits in the 1970s included “I'd Really Love to See You Tonight,” “Nights Are Forever Without You” and “Love is The Answer.” The duo split in 1980 to pursue separate musical paths and Coley embarked on a successful solo career of performing around the world.

“John Ford Coley entertains with heart, humor and a smooth rock sound,” said TheatreZone's Founding Artistic Director Mark Danni. ““We're thrilled to give our audiences the treat of experiencing this living legend in an intimate setting. His performance will be a standout in our concert lineup.”

Coley will perform his platinum and gold record hits and new songs for the TheatreZone audience. He will also share humorous anecdotes about his life of touring, writing, recording, and producing, tales also included in his autobiography, Backstage Pass.

In addition to being a singer, keyboard player and guitarist, the Nashville-based Coley is a classically trained pianist who still plays Bach and Beethoven.

John Ford Coley's performance is Thursday, February 22nd at 4:00 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50, $65 and $85 at Click Here or by calling 888-966-3352, ext. 1.