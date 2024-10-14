JERSEY BOYS to be Presented at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jersey Boys hits the local scene at Barbara B. Mann PAH at FSW January 7-12, 2025. Get tickets online, by calling our Box Office at 239-481-4849, or in-person at their Will Call window.

With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling, this true-life musical depicts the story of how Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons rose to success from the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Winner of four Tony Awards, Jersey Boys takes you behind the music and shares the secret of a 40-year friendship and how four boys from the wrong side of the tracks in New Jersey formed one of the most successful bands in music history.

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story – a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. Born in Jersey but made in America.

The show features legendary chart-topping hit after hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What A Night,” “Walk Like A Man,” “My Eyes Adored You,” and many more.





Comments