International Short Plays Will Premiere at the Center For Performing Arts Bonita Springs

The Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs highlights the next welcome edition of the Staged Readings series at 7:30pm on Friday, July 8, at the Center for Performing Arts, Moe Auditorium & Film Center. This dynamic evening features more than ten actors reading six short plays, submitted by playwrights around the world during the annual Stage It! Ten-Minute Play Festival.

In staged-reading format, actors hold scripts while performing, either with live action, or from a stationary, standing position. This allows audiences to focus on the words and characters-concentrating on script over technical aspects. In the Centers' version of Staged Readings, more than one play is presented for contrast, comparison, discussion and most importantly,

for entertainment.

On the program: In all, five comedies and one 'comic relief' will be presented throughout the evening. Three of the plays are comedies from outside the United States: The Tea Party for Sad People (Australia), Grace Finds Kel (New Zealand) and 10...9...8 (Canada). They are from respective playwrights Cathy Friend, Rex McGregor and Guy Newsham. The US is represented by playwrights Bob Gabrielli (Reno, NV); Nicole DeSalle (Iowa City, IA) and Andrew Black (Columbia, MO). See complete program below.

Directors include: The Centers' Film & Theatre Director Frank Blocker, film & theatre director Toni Palumbo, and seasoned theatre directors Marilee Warner and Marlene Strollo.

Actors include: Mark Aumann, Bob Clark, Judith Devine, JoAnne Fritz, Deanna Hartigan, Cindy Hile, Kip Jones, Lisa Jordan, Mickey Lacroix, Sue Smith, Gay Smith and Marlene Strollo.

Staged Readings: Great Shorts from All Around the World

July 8, 2022, 7:30pm, Tickets $25

PROGRAM:

The Ten-Minute Marriage Review

Bob Gabrielli, Reno, NV

Grace Finds Kel

Rex McGregor, Auckland, New Zealand

10...9...8...

Guy Newsham, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

The Tea Party for Sad People

Cathy Friend, New South Wales, Australia

Swim Buddies

Nicole DeSalle, Iowa City, IA

A Hole in the Ceiling

Andrew Black, Columbia, MO