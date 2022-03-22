IL VOLO Announces October 4 Concert at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall; Tickets On Sale Friday

IL VOLO SINGS MORRICONE has been re-scheduled for Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 7:00PM at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW.

Tickets for the October 4th concert will go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10AM and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, call (239) 481-4849 or in person at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall Box Office.

Piero Barone, Gianluca Ginoble and Ignazio Boschetto started their careers very young in 2009. Their constant rise led them to perform with music icons likes Barbra Streisand and Placido Domingo. Other accomplishments include winning the Sanremo Festival at the young age of 20, filling Arena di Verona and Teatro Antico di Taormina in their home country of Italy and Radio City Music Hall in New York, and reaping standing ovations on their tours all over Europe, America, and Japan. In 2019, Il Volo celebrated their 10th anniversary as a trio. To date, they have sold over 2 million albums and amassed 220 million global streams, over 500 million views, and 1 million-plus followers on YouTube.

This year, Il Volo decided to dedicate part of their extraordinary career to Ennio Morricone to celebrate and honor the maestro and his legacy of work one year after his death. With the support of Ennio Morricone's family, Il Volo releases the new album Il Volo Sings Morricone (Sony Masterworks), featuring the music of one of the greatest composers of the 20th century, on November 5, 2021.