Gypsy Playhouse to Present RUDOLPH JR. in December

Alyssa LeMay wll return to the Cultural Park Theatre Company stage with her LIVE Holiday Concert on Friday, December 2 at 7 PM! Join Alyssa for her holiday concert featuring music from classic carols to modern favorites.

November 23, 2022

Arts Center Theatre is following up the successful production of Jeff Daniels Apartment 3A with Neil Simon's The Odd Couple. However, this production will add a female twist to the classic version featuring Oscar and Felix. In 1985, Neil Simon revised The Odd Couple for a female cast and the play opened on Broadway that same year.