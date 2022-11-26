Gypsy Playhouse to Present RUDOLPH JR. in December
Performances run December 2-4.
Gypsy Playhouse will present Rudolph Jr. from December 2-4 at Robin Dawn Academy of Performing Arts (244 Santa Barbara Blvd, Cape Coral, FL). Tickets are available at the link below.
The cast includes Rudolph: Tyler Reis, Clarice: Kai'a McCann, Sam: Layla Butterworth, Hermey: Aiden Johnson, Yukon Cornelius: Ender Jennings, Young Rudolph/Dolly: Grace Gomes, Donner: Skylei Hock, Mrs. Donner: Ellie Biehl, Boss Elf: Elizabeth Alexander, Fireball: Julia Gomez, Chronicler Reporter/Charlie-in-the-box: Jacob Melvin, Cowboy: Abigail Kowalski, Spotted Elephant: Della Paluilis, Train: Charlotte Travis, Plane: Lydia Grosso, Bird-fish: Awtumn Minore, Elf 1: Marianna Tojanci, Elf 2: Laney Dalton, Elf 3: Alette Fennell, Elf 4: Emerson Purse, Chicago Reporter/King Moonracer: Avery Johnson, Daily Mail Reporter: Saylor Kearney, and Daily News Reporter: Lola Verteramo.
SHOW TIMES
Friday (12/2) @ 7PM -- Opening show
Saturday (12/3) @ 2PM
Saturday (12/3) @ 7PM
Sunday (12/4) @ 2PM -- Closing show
ABOUT GYPSY PLAYHOUSE
RDA's Gypsy Playhouse Theater Company produces theatrical productions & cabarets for all ages.