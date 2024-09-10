Gulfshore Playhouse to Launch Inaugural Season at the Baker Theatre and Education Center With ANYTHING GOES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The creative team has been announced for the highly anticipated production of Anything Goes, the first show in the brand-new Baker Theatre and Education Center. Anything Goes opens on November 1 and runs through November 24, 2024 at the Baker Theatre and Education Center, 100 Goodlette-Frank Road South, Naples, FL 34102. Previews are October 27, 29, 30, and 31. Tickets are available at GulfshorePlayhouse.org.

A high-seas adventure filled with love, laughter, and tap-dancing sailors, Anything Goes is one of Broadway’s most cherished musicals. With music and lyrics by the legendary Cole Porter, the show features timeless hits like "I Get a Kick Out of You," "You're the Top," and, of course, the tap-dancing spectacle "Anything Goes." The production will have audiences humming along and tapping their toes as we take them on a rollicking ride aboard the S.S. American, where hilarity and hijinks ensue in this comedy of mistaken identities and romantic escapades.

"I’m thrilled to be directing Anything Goes as our inaugural show in our new home,” said Producing Artistic Director Kristen Coury. “This show is a true spectacle— bursting with energy, iconic songs, and hilarious characters that will light up our new stage. We thought long and hard about what big musical would please our audiences the most, and we picked this one because it exudes joy, sparkles with wit, and has the kind of top-notch tapping, song, and dance that only professionals at the top of their game can provide.”

The creative team behind this production features some of the theatre industry's most talented professionals from across the country. The show is directed by Gulfshore’s own Kristen Coury (Gulfshore Playhouse: She Loves Me, My Fair Lady), with music direction by Trevor M. Pierce(National Tour: Anything Goes; Gulfshore Playhouse: Winter Wonderettes, Stompin’ at the Savoy gala). The show will be choreographed by Sara Brians (Broadway: Matilda the Musical, Billy Elliot, White Christmas) and the Associate Director is Dann Dunn (Gulfshore Playhouse: Winter Wonderettes, Midsummer). Scenic design is by Kelly James Tighe (Paper Mill Playhouse, San Jose Repertory Theatre, Laguna Playhouse), costume design by Mary Folino (Walnut Street Theatre, Milwaukee Repertory Theatre), lighting design by Dalton Hamilton(Gulfshore Playhouse: She Loves Me, Into the Breeches, Camelot), and sound design by Victoria Deiorio (Oregon Shakespeare Festival, The Goodman, Steppenwolf Theatre).

