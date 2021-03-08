Gulfshore Playhouse Education Summer Programs Announced

Gulfshore Playhouse has announced its summer 2021 programs for students ages 6 to 18. Gulfshore Playhouse Education's STAR Academy will offer a series of safe, exciting theater camps taught by experienced theater professionals for students of all skill levels.

Students ages 6 through 8 can enroll in "What Time Is It? Summer Time!," a half-day Broadway Bootcamp program. Young performers can build confidence in musical theater performance as they learn summer-themed songs and dance routines to selections from The Beach Boys, "High School Musical 2," "Teen Beach Movie" and more. This introduction to musical theater will take place June 14 to 18 from 9 a.m. to noon, and tuition is $250.

For students ages 8 to 13, the STAR Academy Jr. full-day program offers a more immersive theater experience. Students will learn about musical theater technique, grow as performers and people, and make new friends as they rehearse and perform "Junie B. Jones - The Musical." This hilarious story about friendship and change features a tremendously loveable cast of characters and fun-filled songs inspired by the popular children's book series.

This program is suited for both beginners and experienced performers, as students will learn from professional teaching artists. Rehearsals will take place June 21 to July 9, with performances on July 8 and 9. Tuition is $750, and financial assistance is available through Kizze's Kids scholarships, in honor of Patty and Jay Baker's beloved fur family member.

For students ages 13 to 18, STAR Academy's summer production of "Grease" will give teens the opportunity to perform one of the world's most popular musicals. Auditions for this intensive program will take place on March 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. To sign up for an audition for "Grease," visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/education/star-academy/grease/.

Students who are chosen for the production will receive musical theater training from professional teaching artists, become part of a professional arts community and perform the iconic musical for friends and family. Weekday rehearsals for "Grease" will take place July 12 through Aug. 6, with performances on Aug. 5 through 8. Tuition is $1,000, and financial assistance is available through Kizze's Kids scholarships.

COVID-19 safety procedures will be followed during the Gulfshore Playhouse Education summer programs. Student temperatures will be taken upon arrival, students will rehearse in groups of 10 or fewer, and students and staff will wear face coverings at all times.

Registration for the Broadway Bootcamp and STAR Academy Jr. summer programs will open to City of Naples residents on April 1 and to all interested students April 15. To guarantee placement, complete the pre-registration form by visiting https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/education/star-academy/summer-2021-theatre-camps/.