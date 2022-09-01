FUNNY SHORTS LIVE! to Return Featuring Florida Playwrights At Center For Performing Arts Bonita Springs

Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs will feature all Florida playwrights in the next iteration of the popular comedy event Funny Shorts LIVE! This one-night only performance takes plays September 9, 2022, 7:30pm at the Moe Auditorium and Film Center, 10150 Bonita Beach Road.

Playwrights include Fort Myers' Marcia R. Rudin with her play Ninety-five, Eleven, Thirty, a darkly funny tale of a couple in their 90s trying to beat the insurance company at their own game. From Valrico, Florida, comes Brandon Cahela's hilarious take on tree-huggers in Earth Day. While Tampa's Jim Moss explores a teenage couples first kiss.

Two of the playwrights hail from Celebration, Florida: Diane Finney's 98 Minutes examins the end of the world while Meryl Rachlin's Smart Pizza gives us all the familiar taste of dealing with artificial intelligence that has become a bit too smart. Rounding out the evening is Port St. Lucie's Howard G. Brown uses some creative euphemisms with She Loves St. Pete.

Thanks to the now well-established Stage It! International 10-Minute Play Festival, the Center has become a mainstay for quality short plays and for presenting a plethora of new works each year. This event highlights comedic work sure to keep the audiences laughing.

Directors will include Film and Theatre Director Frank Blocker (Clue: Onstage, Macbeth: The Murder Mystery) along with Toni Palumbo (Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End), Judith Devine, Marlene Strollo, Marilee Warner and Bob Clark assisting.

Actors include Giselle Cairney, Zya Crawford, Jennifer Driggers, Joanne Fritz , Keith Gahagan, Reuben Garcia, Kip Jones, Melissa Hennig, Marilyn Hilbert, Lisa Jordan, Mickey Lacroix, Skyler Moore, and Jane Stanko.

Funny Shorts LIVE!: Florida Playwrights, September 9, 2022, 7:30pm, Admission $25, Center for Performing Arts Moe Auditorium and Film Center, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs, Florida, 239-495-8989, www.artcenterbonita.org.

CAST LISTS

She Loves St. Pete by Howard G. Brown, dir. Marilee Warner

ANNA...................................... Lisa Jordan

BURT....................................... Keith Gahagan

Ninety-five, Eleven, Thirty by Marcia R. Rudin, dir. Marlene Strollo

HENRY..................................... Jane Stanko

JUDITH.................................... Marilyn Hilbert

38 Minutes by Diane Finney, dir. Toni Palumbo

JOYCE...................................... Melissa Hennig

TONY....................................... Mickey Lacroix

CHAD....................................... Skyler Moore

NAOMI.................................... Giselle Cairney

GOVERNMENT VOICE............... Kip Jones

Lookout by Jim Moss, dir. Frank Blocker

EMMA..................................... Giselle Cairney

TYLER....................................... Reuben Garcia

Earth Day by Brandon Cahela, dir. Toni Palumbo

JANE........................................ Skyler Moore

ANGIE..................................... Zya Crawford

ROGERS................................... Melissa Hennig

Smart Pizza by Meryl Rachlin, dir. Judith Devine

PAUL....................................... Mickey Lacroix

SIRIANA................................... Joanne Fritz

CECILIA.................................... Jennifer Driggers