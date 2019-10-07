Enrollment Is Now Open For Florida Rep's Fall Classes

Florida Repertory Theatre's Education Department is pleased to announce its 2019 Fall Class Schedule for ages 2 to 18. The various class sessions for all ages begin October, 14, 21, 26, 28, Nov. 11 and Dec. 2, and are held on Florida Rep's downtown campus in the Arcade Theatre.



"We are so pleased to be kicking off the fall class schedule with such a diverse curriculum for students of all ages," said Florida Rep Education Director, Kody C Jones. "Each class is taught by an industry professional and allows students to work and learn in a safe, professional setting with one-on-one time with each instructor. It is part of Florida Rep's mission to make the arts accessible to all, and that includes the youngest members of our community."



Weekly classes for ages 2-5 feature a "sibling discount," and parents enrolling two or more siblings get a 50% discount on each additional sibling. Most classes meet weekly, and the prices vary depending on age and duration. Teen and pre-teem masterclasses and workshops focus on one area of theatre and offer a two-hour in-depth one-time session. The full schedule is listed below, and enrollment is now open at www.FloridaRepEducation.org or by calling 239-219-1551.



2019 FALL CLASS SCHEDULE



AGES 2-5 • $70 (Sibling Discount of 1/2 off)

Broadway Babies: Go Dog Go and Other Stories

Oct. 26-Nov 16 • Saturdays 10-10:45 AMam

Our new course combines creative play and storytelling as we introduce our youngest stars to the world of their imagination! One parent will join their child as they journey through a different story each week and learn how to create their own adventure!



AGES 5-8 • $115 (Sibling Discount of 1/2 off)

Fairy Tale Adventures

Oct. 21-Nov. 25 • Mondays 4-5 PM

Journey through the land of make-believe and recreate all of your favorite Fairy Tales in scenes and songs. This beginning performance class focuses on introducing ensemble building to young imaginative story-tellers as they utilize song and dance in bringing a story to life.



AGES 8-12 • $115 (Sibling Discount of 1/2 off)

Introduction to Acting

Oct. 21-Nov. 25 • Mondays 5:15-6:30 PM

Always wanted to try acting but weren't sure how? Or maybe you've been involved and are looking to sharpen your skills? This is the class for you! This relaxed class introduces and supports the fundamentals of character, scene study, and actor improvisation.



AGES 11-15 • $115 (Sibling Discount of 1/2 off)

Dance Intensive: Hip Hop and Athletic Jazz with Songs from "Hamilton"

Oct. 26-Nov. 30 • Saturdays 12:45-2pm

With a focus on Athletic Jazz and Hip-Hop, this class will teach you the basics, and beyond as you learn dances to the Broadway Tony award-winning hit smash, Hamilton.



Musical Theatre Workshop: "Mean Girls"

Oct. 26-Nov 30 • Saturdays 11am-12:30pm

This new workshop utilizes the latest Broadway musicals as a platform for sharpening voice, dance, and acting in making students more confident and advanced triple-threat performers.



PRE-TEEN WORKSHOPS (Ages 11-13) • 5-7 PM • $25

Dance: Tap • Oct. 14 Only

Learn the basics of tap with Education Intern Kiana Pinder. This masterclass will explore tap techniques for students with beginner to intermediate tap experience.



TEEN MASTERCLASSES (Ages 14-18) • 4:30-6:30pm • $25

Horror, Suspense, and Gore • Oct. 28 Only

Productions like "Woman in Black," "Mousetrap," "Let the Right One In," and Stephen King's "Misery" have spooked and stirred audiences from the West End to Broadway. Learn about the behind the scenes magic that brings these unexplained scares to life with Education Director, Kody C Jones, who directed the world premiere sold-out run of Stephen King's "The Shining."



Improvisation • Nov 11 Only

Learn the fundamentals of comedic Improvisation through creative exploration, actor trust, and team building, listening, and of course, lots of Improvisation games taught by Acting Intern Hunter Clarke.



Introduction to Swordplay • Dec. 2 Only

This class takes unarmed combat to another level as we begin an introductory course to fencing and swordplay. This class, taught by certified fight choreographer, Kody C Jones, will have you start with the basics and end with a full partnered sequence of swordplay.



Classes are held in the Historic Arcade Theatre on Bay St. between Jackson & Hendry in the Fort Myers River District, with free parking is available across the street.





