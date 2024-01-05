ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION is Now Playing at Broadway Palm

Performances run December 30 through February 17, 2024.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

Broadway Palm is kicking off 2024 with an all-new musical fit for The King, Elvis: A Musical Revolution playing December 30 through February 17, 2024. This official Elvis Presley bio-musical takes a closer look at the rock star and cultural icon whose impact shaped the history of music.

Spanning from his childhood in Tupelo, Mississippi to his triumphant 1968 “Comeback Special” and his ascent to be “The King.” This new musical explores the pivotal moments in the life of Elvis Presley through perspectives of the people who knew him best. You’ll hear iconic hits including All Shook Up, Heartbreak Hotel, Burning Love, Hound Dog, Don’t Be Cruel, Jailhouse Rock, Blue Suede Shoes and more!

Directing and choreography Elvis: A Musical Revolution is the ever-talented Amy McCleary. Portraying the role of Elvis is William Draper who was last seen on the Broadway Palm stage perfecting the role of Prince Eric in Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

Put on your blue suede shoes and hip swivel your way to Broadway Palm for Elvis: A Musical Revolution playing December 30 through February 17, 2024.  Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $70 to $95 with group and children’s prices available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting Click Here or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.




