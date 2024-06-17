EAGLEMANIA Returns to BBMann in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



EagleMania will return to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 8PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21 at 10AM and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, by calling 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

EagleMania has dedicated themselves to faithfully reproducing the music of The Eagles. Since their inception, EagleMania has been thrilling audiences all over the country with their stunning five-part harmony and their uncanny ability to emulate the unmistakable sound of The Eagles.

