David Spade's CATCH ME INSIDE Tour is Coming to BBMann in October

Catch Me Inside Tour is coming to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Friday, October 4, 2024 at 8PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jume 21 at 10AM and can be purchased online, by calling 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

David Spade became a household favorite during his tenure as a cast member on NBC's “Saturday Night Live”. For his memorable role as Dennis Finch, the wise-cracking, power-hungry assistant on “Just Shoot Me”, Spade received nominations for a 1999 Emmy Award, Golden Globe, and American Comedy Award. He continues to be a box office draw, touring his stand-up shows nationwide. His most recent stand-up special “Nothing Personal” debuted on Netflix in 2022.

For more information, visit: Official Website: http://davidspade.com/.

