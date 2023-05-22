Daniel O'Donnell Comes to BBMann in December

Daniel O'Donnell returns to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10AM.

Daniel O'Donnell, the Donegal based singer, is one of the most prolific and successful recording artists in the UK charts. He is the only artist in the world to score a hit in the UK album charts every year since 1988, an unprecedented and unbroken 35-year span, and in doing so, he has outshone everyone from Michael Jackson and Madonna, to U2 and the Rolling Stones.

Daniel's latest “I Wish You Well' released on 4 Nov '22, entered the official UK Album Charts at #16. Daniel has now amassed 48 Top 75 albums, including 42 Top 40 albums, 30 Top 30 & 20 Top 10 albums, with 18 of the latter being this century, a feat that has not been achieved by any other recording artist, and has now sold well in excess of 15 million worldwide.

'Daniel O'Donnell 60', released in celebration of his 60th birthday in 2021, shot straight into the chart at #4, keeping good company with the likes of The Beatles, Adele and Coldplay.