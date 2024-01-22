Cast Set for INTO THE BREECHES at Gulfshore Playhouse

Gulfshore Playhouse has unveiled the talented ensemble cast of Into the Breeches!, a delightful backstage comedy about a group of women actors looking to keep their Boston theatre alive while the men are overseas during World War II. Aiming to mount the first all-female production of Shakespeare's Henry V, this is a story of community, perseverance, gender equality, and the transformative power of theatre in times of adversity.

Synopsis: The year is 1942 and World War II has called millions away to Europe, including the leading players of Oberon Play House. Enter a group of passionate, albeit inexperienced, band of actresses who seize the chance to move from the sidelines to centerstage. For the first time, they will receive pay for their talents as they mount an ambitious production of Shakespeare's Henry V. The play follows the humorous and poignant journey of these passionate, amateur actresses as they navigate both the challenges of the stage and the complexities of their personal lives. Into the Breeches is a celebration of resilience, camaraderie, all wrapped up in a hilarious love letter to theater.

Why They're Excited:

This relatively new play was first produced in 2018 at Trinity Repertory Theatre and has since been done around the country at theatres like Cleveland Play House and Asolo Repertory Theatre.

Though there is something for everyone in this show, it is also a love letter to theatre, celebrating the power theatre has in our lives.

They are delighted to be working with acclaimed director Jackson Gay on this production. A renowned director, Jackson has directed countless productions at theatres across America.

The talented cast bringing Into the Breeches! to life includes:

Karen Peakes (Steel Magnolias, Maytag Virgin) as Maggie Dalton

Beth Hylton (Steel Magnolias, A Doll's House, Blithe Spirit) as Celeste Fielding

Dan Butler (6 seasons playing Bob ‘Bulldog' Briscoe on “Frasier”) as Ellsworth Snow

Joan Frances Twiss as Winifred Snow

Kevin Loreque as Stuart Lasker

Ebony Blake as Ida Green

Becca Ballenger as June Bennett

Lea DiMarchi as Grace Richards

Under the direction of Jackson Gay (the ripple, the wave that carried me home [Berkeley Rep], The Mousetrap [Hartford Stage], Wait Until Dark [Dorset Theatre Festival], Into The Breeches!, written by George Brant, promises to resonate and even hold up a mirror to today. Into the Breeches! depicts a time when our country pulled together in common sacrifice. In addition, while the play pokes fun at the sometimes absurd world of the theatre, it also shares theatre's unique ability to allow a person to become their best self while portraying someone else.

The creative team also includes scenic design by Kristen Martino (Camelot, Higher, The Revolutionists), costume design by Tracy Dorman (Barefoot in the Park and The 39 Steps), lighting design by Dalton Hamilton (Camelot, Winter Wonderettes, Higher), sound design by Daniel Baker, fight direction by Kody Jones and production stage manager Danny Kuenzel.

Into the Breeches! will run from February 15 to March 10 at Gulfshore Playhouse in Naples, Florida. Tickets can be purchased online at GulfshorePlayhouse.org or by calling 239-261-7529.

TICKETS: Tickets are now on sale and start at $40. Discounted tickets are available for patrons under 35; Educators; Families composed of two adults and two children; Active military, veterans, first responders, and their immediate families. Tickets can be ordered online (gulfshoreplayhouse.org) or by phone (239.261.PLAY).

AUDIENCE ENGAGEMENT DATES:

Actor Talkback: February 22, 2024 following the 7:30PM performance

Pre-Show Discussions: Sunday, February 18 @ 2:15PM; Wednesday, February 21 @ 1:15PM; Wednesday, February 21 @ 6:45PM; Wednesday, March 6 @ 1:15PM; Wednesday, March 6 @ 6:45PM; Sunday, March 10 @ 2:15PM

Curtain Conversation: March 3, 2024 following the 3:00PM performance

ASL Interpreted Performance: February 24 at 2:00PM

Playhouse Playdates: March 3 at 3PM and March 10 at 3PM

