CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Comes To Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall This December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will be dazzling audiences in Fort Myers during its 6-week, 60-city U.S. tour this holiday season. Audiences from coast-to-coast will be captivated by this brilliant and whimsical holiday spectacular.

As the nation's premiere family holiday tradition, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will convey the magic of the season with a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21 at 10AM for 2 unforgettable performances at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Saturday, December 28 at 4PM and Sunday, December 29 at 1PM

As lights dim and the music swells, a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life. Both critics and audiences alike agree that CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDZAZE is “a show for all ages to enjoy where families can make Christmas memories together.” And Broadway World exclaims, “Lose yourself for 90 minutes and go back to those wonderful dreams you had as a kid.”

Imaginative and fun for children to seniors and everyone in between, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE features a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics, and much more. An original music score includes new twists on seasonal favorites such as “Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree” and “Carol of the Bells.” Singers, dancers, penguins, toy soldiers, and reindeer invoke the dreams behind a child's eye on the most magical of nights. Amidst a backdrop of new sets, scenery, and storylines, this family-friendly production is sure to put a twinkle in your eye!

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is affordably priced with tickets starting at $39*. Tickets can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, by calling 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office. For Groups of 10 or more please call 239-481-4849. For more information, visit: https://cirquedreams.com/.

About Cirque Dreams

The Cirque Dreams franchise is a globally recognized entertainment brand that has produced a wide array of live stage performances for Broadway, casinos, theme parks, resorts, cruise lines, and theatrical venues worldwide. Since 1993, millions of people have experienced Cirque Dreams productions across the globe. Combining the world's finest contemporary circus artists with dynamic choreography and whimsical storytelling, Cirque Dreams has captured the hearts and imaginations of both audiences and critics alike. The Cirque Dreams franchise is a VStar Entertainment Group company. For more information, visit www.cirquedreams.com

Comments