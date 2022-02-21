Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway Palm to Present Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

Jimmy Buffett’s Escape To Margaritaville – where people go to get away from it all…and stay to find something they never expected!

Feb. 21, 2022  
Broadway Palm will present Jimmy Buffett's Escape To Margaritaville playing now through April 2, 2022. With a book by Emmy Award-winner Greg Garcia (My Name is Earl) and Emmy Award-nominee Mike O'Malley (Shameless), Jimmy Buffett's Escape To Margaritaville is the musical comedy getaway featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett hits.

Jimmy Buffett's Escape To Margaritaville - where people go to get away from it all...and stay to find something they never expected! This funny, yet heartwarming, musical tells of the story of a part-time bartender/ singer who falls for a career-minded tourist and features the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including Cheeseburger In Paradise, Fins, Volcano, Margaritaville and more. Entertainment Weekly raves, "It will knock your flip-flops off!" and USA Today calls it "A little slice of paradise!"

Jimmy Buffett's Escape To Margaritaville will be playing at Broadway Palm now through April 2, 2022. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $60 to $85 with children and group prices available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.


