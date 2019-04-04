Broadway Palm Opens SECOND CHANCES: THE THRIFT SHOP MUSICAL!

Broadway Palm is thrilled to present Second Chances: The Thrift Shop Musical playing now through May 12, 2019! This funny, yet inspirational, musical comedy is written by Broadway Palm's founder Tom Ross Prather. The production made its debut in the Off Broadway Palm in 2015 and has played to rave reviews at other theatres across the country.

Based on his true experiences at a local thrift shop, Tom Prather's Second Chances will take you on a journey through a poignant and amusing year of operation at a church thrift shop. You'll meet the hilarious lead clerk who always brings sunshine to the day with humor, the couple who work in the collection area who discover that you can find love later in life, the young mother and new shop manager trying to start over, and more! As the seasons change, so does the loveable, yet quirky, group. And when the thrift shop is threatened to be sold by the greedy landlord, the team won't stand for it. See how they save the shop and in the process discover it's not just old treasures that are getting Second Chances!

Second Chances: The Thrift Shop Musical is playing now through May 12, 2019 at Broadway Palm. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $45 to $70 with group prices available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.





Related Articles Shows View More Ft. Myers/Naples Stories

More Hot Stories For You