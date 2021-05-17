Broadway Palm Adjusts Mask Policy

Broadway Palm has made the decision to adjust their mask policy after the new guidelines were released from the CDC. The theatre reopened in August 2020 with numerous health and safety policies in place. Since then, they have been very diligent in following CDC guidelines and adjusting policies when appropriate.

Due to last week's announcement from the CDC, effective May 27, 2021 with the opening of Beehive: the 60s Musical, Broadway Palm will no longer require face masks or face coverings for patrons that are fully vaccinated. The theatre is requesting that anyone that is not fully vaccinated continue to wear a face covering while not eating or drinking. The mask policy will not change for Broadway Palm employees and they will continue to wear face masks until further notice.

Broadway Palm will maintain other health and safety measures such as operating at a reduced capacity, increased cleaning and sanitizing practices, and more. For a full list of their current procedures, visit Broadway Palm.com. Beehive: the 60s Musical is playing at Broadway Palm May 27 through June 26, 2021. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $48 to $73. Children and group prices are available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.