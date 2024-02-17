Ben Fankhauser and Lee Harrington to Lead Gulfshore Playhouse's SHE LOVES ME - Full Cast Announced!

Kristen Coury, CEO and Producing Artistic Director, has announced the talented cast of She Loves Me. Considered by many to be the most charming musical ever written, She Loves Me is a warm romantic comedy with an endearing innocence that has inspired many adaptations, including the beloved film You've Got Mail.

Featuring lyrics by Sheldon Harnick and music by Jerry Bock (Fiddler on the Roof), the She Loves Me score features classic songs including "Vanilla Ice Cream,” made famous by Barbara Cook in the original 1963 Broadway production. She Loves Me opens on March 23, 2024 (following previews on March 21 and 22) and will run through April 21, 2024. Tickets are now on sale at the button below.

Meet Amalia and Georg, two parfumerie clerks who aren't quite the best of friends. Constantly bumping heads while on the job, the sparring coworkers can't seem to find common ground. But little do they know the anonymous pen pals they have both been falling for happen to be each other! Will love continue to blossom once their identities are revealed?

Directed by CEO and Producing Artistic Director Kristen Coury, She Loves Me will be the perfect love letter to bid adieu to nearly two decades of performances at the Norris Center before moving into the Baker Theatre and Education Center in Fall 2024.

Leading the cast as the anonymous pen pals are Lee Harrington as Amalia Balash and Ben Fankhauser as Georg Nowack. Fanhauser is best known for playing Davey in the original Broadway cast of Disney's Newsies and Harrington most recently starred in Mary Poppins at The Argyle.

The brash and egotistical shop salesman, Steven Kodaly, will be played by Daniel A. Lopez, who looks forward to returning to Gulfshore Playhouse after appearing last season in Camelot as Lancelot. Kodaly's secret paramour, Ilona Ritter, will be played by Kate Marilley, coming straight from her role as Delia in Broadway's first national tour of Beetlejuice. Other of Kate's Broadway credits include Flying Over Sunset, The Prom, My Fair Lady, and Broadway's first national tour of Billy Elliott.

The gruff owner of the perfumery, Mr. Maraczek, will be performed by David Studwell (The Band's Visit, First North American Tour and Applause!, NY City Center's Encores). David Baida, (Broadway's Tony-nominated On Your Feet) has been cast as the sympathetic co-worker Ladislav Sipos. Jack Mastrianni (A Christmas Story, Original Broadway Cast) will appear as the eager assistant Arpad Laszlo. Also cast are Hana Culbreath, Olivia Gjurich, Kevin Patrick Martin, Adriana Milbrath, and Ben Sears.

Leading the creative team for She Loves Me, in addition to Kristen Coury as Director, are Music Director Andrew Smithson and Choreographer Dann Dunn. The design team includes David L. Arsenault (Scenic Designer), Kirche Leigh Zeile (Costume Designer), Dalton Hamilton (Lighting Designer), and Jeff Award-winner Victoria Deiorio (Sound Designer).

Don't miss this musical that promises to leave audiences falling in love.

TICKETS:

Tickets are now on sale and start at $40. Discounted tickets are available for patrons under 35; Educators; Families composed of two adults and two children; Active military, veterans, first responders, and their immediate families. Tickets can be ordered online (gulfshoreplayhouse.org) or by phone (239.261.PLAY).

AUDIENCE ENGAGEMENT DATES:

Actor & Director Talkback: March 28, 2024 following the 7:30PM performance

Pre-Show Discussions: Sunday, March 24 @ 2:15PM, Wednesday, March 27 @ 1:15PM, Wednesday, March 27 @ 6:45PM, Wednesday, April 17 @ 1:15PM, Wednesday, April 17 @ 6:45PM, Sunday, April 21 @ 2:15PM

ASL Interpreted Performance: April 20 at 2:00PM

ABOUT GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE

Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to enriching the cultural landscape of our region by producing professional theatre to the highest artistic standards and providing unique educational opportunities to diverse groups of people in a spirit of service, adventure, and excitement. The work of Gulfshore Playhouse is inspired by a belief in the magic of theatre to expand the imagination, challenge the senses, provoke discussion, and revitalize in its audiences an understanding of our common humanity. This belief drives the care with which Gulfshore Playhouse treats its artists, audiences, students, staff, and members of the greater community.

Gulfshore Playhouse new state-of-the-art Baker Theatre and Education Center is currently under construction and slated to open in Fall 2024. Located at the corner of Goodlette-Frank Road and 1st Avenue South, the gateway to downtown Naples, the facility will house a 350-seat mainstage theatre and a 125-seat studio space, in addition to numerous events, rehearsal, and educational spaces. Naming opportunities are still available.

For more information about Gulfshore Playhouse or its new facility, or to make a contribution, visit the button below, or call 239-261-PLAY.