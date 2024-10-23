A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL Takes The Stage For the Holidays At The Naples Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This holiday season, The Naples Players (TNP) bring a beloved classic to the stage with A Christmas Story: The Musical, running November 20 through December 22, 2024, at the newly renovated Kizzie Theater.

Based on the iconic 1983 film, the musical follows young Ralphie Parker's humorous and heartfelt quest to get the ultimate Christmas present.

Packed with energetic dance numbers and unforgettable songs like "Red Ryder Carbine Action BB Gun" and "You'll Shoot Your Eye Out," the musical adds a fresh, theatrical spin to the cherished holiday favorite. With large ensemble numbers and a festive atmosphere, it's the perfect family outing for the holiday season.

The production is directed by Dawn Lebrecht Fornara with musical direction by Charles Fornara, featuring an exciting blend of local adult and youth talent including eleven-year-old Matias Piscoya as Ralphie.

“The level of local talent involved in this production is truly remarkable,” said Bryce Alexander, CEO and Executive Artistic Director of The Naples Players. “We're fortunate to have an incredible pool of actors, from our youngest stars to seasoned performers, who bring a unique energy to this show. It's what really makes this production shine and connects our community.”

The musical is sponsored by Lake Michigan Credit Union and is the second musical in their 71st season presented by Posrche Naples. It runs approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes with a 15-minute intermission. Showtimes are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Attendees will also enjoy admission to the Trees & Teas Festival taking place at The Naples Players during the run of the show. Artist-designed trees will fill the lobby and other spaces through the newly renovated theater.

For more information and to purchase tickets for any of these performances, please visit www.naplesplayers.org or call the TNP Box Office at (239) 263-7990.

