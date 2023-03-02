Becky O'Brien Brings Judy Garland Celebration to Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

The City of Aventura presents Over the Rainbow: Becky O'Brien Celebrates the Music of Judy Garland on Friday, March 31 at 8 p.m.

O'Brien has met with great critical acclaim from her many performances at the London Palladium and with her hugely successful off-Broadway run of A Garland for Judy.

Broadway World reported, "The audience was awed. Each note that came from her tiny frame soared. O'Brien exuded in her words a trait she shares with her inspiration for the show, Garland... a glass half full optimism."

People say O'Brien was born 50 years too late as she transports audiences to an era long forgotten. She first gained fame as a finalist on Britain's Got Talent causing host Simon Cowell to exclaim, "The reason we do this show is to find people like you, that was your moment and you took it!"

To celebrate what would have been the week of Garland's 100th birthday last June, O'Brien starred in Over the Rainbow at the Hippodrome Casino in London and was the British ambassador for Judy - A Garland Fragrance by Vincenzo Spinnato created closely with the Garland Family and The Garland Heirs Trust.

Tickets are $50-$55. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222 or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307