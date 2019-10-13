BWW Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at New Phoenix Theatre

New Phoenix Theatre's production of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW brings this outrageous and "horrifically" hilarious musical classic to life on their stage.

I personally had not seen THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW previously, so I knew I was in for an experience with this production, and I was most definitely not disappointed. I can't emphasize how fun it is getting involved in a show like this; from yelling names at particular characters to throwing toilet paper streamers around when you hear a certain cue phrase and so much more, the audience is very much part of the show. Yes, you do sometimes feel ridiculous following some of the instructions you're given, but so does everyone else, and that's what makes it even better. I have no doubt every single show is a different experience, as many audience members yelled out phrases and words that weren't part of the "instructions" (and that is most definitely encouraged). Those moments were very funny and unexpected, and I'm not sure how the actors were even able to keep straight faces at many points.

The cast of the THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW includes Joey Bostic as Frank-N-Furter, Sam Bostic as Riff Raff, Nikki Hagel as Magenta, Chris Heartwell as Rocky, Lisa Kuchinski as a Phantom, Gabrielle Lansden as Janet, Brian Giles Linthicum as the Narrator, Trace Meier as Dr. Scott, Sage Meyers as Eddie/Phantom, Cameron Rogers as Brad, Shelley Rae Sanders as Columbia, and Eren Sisk as Popcorn Girl/Phantom. This cast worked extremely well together. It was clear they were all having a great time on stage, and I think that's important in theatre. They were all talented vocally, and the dancing was of course very fun (I mean, who doesn't love the Time Warp?). Again, I have to give them major kudos for not breaking character during some of the audience reactions and shouts. I imagine it's incredibly hard since each audience is different.

Though it was sometimes a bit difficult to hear the singing because the music was played live on stage, I did really enjoy the live aspect of it. The musicians in this production include Lee Blackston, Andrea Rocella, Bill Frank, and Douglas Jefferson, and I thought they all did a fantastic job.

New Phoenix Theatre is now in its second season of theatre, and I absolutely recommend checking a show out there, whether it's ROCKY HORROR or not (though I think ROCKY HORROR is a great one to start with). This production was done very, very well, and it's a perfect show for this time of year. I promise you will laugh a lot and have the best time enjoying the splendid insanity this show holds. Now... let's do the Time Warp again!

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is playing at New Phoenix Theatre now through October 31. Tickets are $25. To get your tickets now, visit newphoenixtheatrefortmyers.org or purchase them at the theatre, located at 13211 McGregor Boulevard, Fort Myers, Florida, 33919.

Photo Credits: Tom Hall





