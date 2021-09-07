BWW Review: THE COLOR PURPLE at The Laboratory Theater Of Florida

THE COLOR PURPLE is now playing at The Laboratory Theater of Florida. The story follows Celie as she journeys through life and overcomes hardships to discover the power of love and courage.

Celie is played by Ruthgena Faraco, and she was absolutely incredible. The raw passion and emotion she put into the role, along with her stunning voice, was so powerful and brilliant. Watching the evolution of her character living in fear and sadness and then growing to love herself and find strength within herself was beautiful. Her "I'm Here" was gorgeous. Her sister, Nettie, is played by Julissa Jean-Bart, and I loved their bond. They rely on each other so much, so there are many heartbreaking and heartwarming moments between the sisters. Jean-Bart also has a beautiful voice, and I thoroughly enjoyed her portrayal of Nettie.

David Anderson plays Celie and Nettie's father, Pa, as well as Buster. Robert Barner plays Mister, who Pa convinces to take and marry Celie. Both Pa and Mister are characters you just cannot like. They are cruel to Celie, and it's hard to see the pain she is in because of the abusive treatment by these men. Pa takes Celie's children away from her when she is young, and Mister takes away her contact with her sister.

When Mister's old girlfriend, Shug (Kim Hardin), shows up in town, things begin to change for Celie. Though it may be somewhat unexpected, their relationship is very sweet, though of course they face their own difficulties. I really enjoyed Hardin's Shug and how she helped Celie. Cantrella Canady plays Sofia, who is married to Mister's son, Harpo (Cadrick Smith). Sofia also helps Celie through her difficulties because she is not afraid to say what she thinks and stand up for herself. And Canady's portrayal is, of course, excellent.

The singing in this production was gorgeous. The other cast members include Faye Barrett as Jarene, Monicke Clark as Darlene, Tijuanna Clemons as Doris, Jade Lashay Green as Squeak, Hoyt Goodine as Grady, and Edward Kelly as Preacher/Ole Mister. It was a treat to hear the harmonies between the entire cast. Each one was stunning and brought chills.

Director Sonya McCarter and Music Director Earl Sparrow did an amazing job with this production. Choreography was done by Bianca Russell, and the beautiful set construction was done by Jonathan Johnson, David Farnum, Mark King, Felix Percivall, and Jonathan Sanderson. Each aspect of the production fit perfectly, and I applaud everyone who was a part of it.

THE COLOR PURPLE is playing through October 2 at The Lab. This is one of my favorite productions I've seen at The Lab, and I think it is not one to be missed. I absolutely encourage you to go see it. Seating is distanced and masks are required for all patrons. Get your tickets soon, as they are selling quickly. For tickets and more information, click here: http://www.laboratorytheaterflorida.com/#

Photo Credit: Sisk Media