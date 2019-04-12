BWW Review: SECOND CHANCES: THE THRIFT SHOP MUSICAL at Broadway Palm is Smart and Sentimental!

SECOND CHANCES: THE THRIFT SHOP MUSICAL at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, directed by Victor Legarreta, brings a quirky, heartwarming tale of friendship, courage, and second chances to the Broadway Palm stage.

Shannon Connolly played Nadine at my performance of SECOND CHANCES (the role is usually played by Kelly Legarreta) and she was excellent. I appreciated her sass, as well as the clear appreciation she showed for her "family" at the thrift shop as she went through some very difficult situations. Megan Orlowski played Allison, and she also did a wonderful job portraying Allison's personal struggles with her husband. Christopher Russell played Wally, who essentially acted as a narrator for the show and also came up with jingles for the thrift shop. Russell played piano onstage as part of the role, which I really enjoyed; he created the music for the show as well, and Orlowski created the lyrics. The rest of the thrift shop employees included Tyler (DeBryant Johnson), Janet (Diane Stone Fussaro), and Joe (Rob Summers). I liked how they all really felt like a family, supporting each other through everything. This cast truly had fantastic chemistry altogether.

SECOND CHANCES was written by Tom Ross Prather and it originally premiered in the Off Broadway Palm Theatre in 2015; the current version is the 7th rewrite of the production. I definitely recommend checking out this fun, entertaining, beautifully heartwarming musical while it's playing at Broadway Palm, especially if you saw it back in 2015; I had not seen the show previously, so regardless if you have or have not, I guarantee you'll enjoy yourself from beginning to end. Broadway Palm has once again done a wonderful job bringing authenticity to the setting and story of their production, and it makes it absolutely worth seeing.

SECOND CHANCES: THE THRIFT SHOP MUSICAL is playing at Broadway Palm now through May 12. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday, with select matinees. Ticket prices range from $45 to $70, with discounts for children and parties of 20 or more. Advance reservations are required and tickets can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, by visiting BroadwayPalm.com, or by stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers, FL.





Related Articles Shows View More Ft. Myers/Naples Stories