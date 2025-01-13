BLOOMSDAY Comes to Florida Repertory Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Florida Repertory Theatre will present “Bloomsday,” from January 28 to March 2, 2025 in the immersive ArtStage Studio Theatre. Tickets start at $67 and may be purchased online or by calling the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053.



The play “Bloomsday” is written by Steven Dietz, the author of “Becky's New Car.” The story takes place during Dublin's annual ‘Bloomsday' celebration and follows a middle-aged American academic, Robert, who returns to Ireland to reunite with the woman who captured his heart thirty-five years earlier.



Dancing backward through time, Robert and Cait retrace their steps and discover their younger selves – Robbie and Caithleen. Told with wit, humor, and heart, “Bloomsday” is a buoyant, moving story about making the most of the present before it becomes the past.



The cast features New York-based actors Lynn Hawley and Jessica Mosher making their Florida Rep debuts alongside returning guest artist, Duke Lafoon, who appeared in Florida Rep's “Maytag Virgin” in 2023 and Braydie Aldrich, a 2023-2024 season intern who appeared in Florida Rep's Theatre for Young Audience touring productions and the 2024 PlayLab Festival.



Florida Rep ensemble member Maureen Heffernan (“The Gin Game”) directs the play and is joined by an expert creative team including ensemble member set designer Richard Crowell ("The Mountaintop"), Costume Designer Charlene Gross (Agatha Christie's “The Murder of Roger Ackroyd”), sound designer Katie Lowe (“Lucky Stiff”), lighting designer Weston Wilkerson (“Oleanna”), and stage management by Byron F. Abens (“The Importance of Being Earnest”).



“Steven Dietz's time-travel love story beautifully addresses the innocence of youth, middle-age regrets, and the possibilities of what ifs,” said Florida Rep producing artistic director Greg Longenhagen. “What if you could go back in time and give yourself advice on love? Would your younger self listen? Would anything change? ‘Bloomsday' explores this premise by taking a touching and heartfelt approach.”



Playwright Steven Dietz will join Florida Rep for opening night, and for a series of events with the cast, creative team, and show sponsors. He'll be joined by Naples residents, Charles and Benita Staadecker, who commissioned Dietz's play, “Becky's New Car,” and also led the group of theatre patrons and supporters to commission “Bloomsday.”



Florida Rep's production of “Bloomsday” is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service, Inc. and is sponsored by Shelley Wilson and Terry Kelley.

