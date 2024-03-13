Arts Bonita to Host Adult Theatre Classes Beginning in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arts Bonita will launch of its upcoming Adult Theatre classes, offering a dynamic range of opportunities for individuals to explore and develop their performance skills in a supportive and enriching environment.

The Adult Acting: Scene Study (Wednesdays, April 3 - May 22, 2024 7-9pm) course is set to be an active and immersive experience, focusing on helping actors find authenticity in their performances. Led by an experienced instructor Jessica Walck, participants will learn to trust their instincts, make informed choices, and explore the nuances of character relationships. Through practical exercises, scene analysis, and group discussions, students will be empowered to enhance their skills and grow as performers. The session will culminate in an informal showcase, inviting friends and family to witness the growth achieved throughout the course.

For those looking to channel their creativity into music, Arts Bonita presents the Write Your Song: The Art of Songwriting class (Thursdays, April 11 - May 30, 2024 6-8pm). Led by professional singer-songwriter Jodie Fox, this class will guide participants through the process of crafting original lyrics and melodies, refining drafts, and composing polished songs. Whether you're a seasoned musician or a beginner, all adults are welcome to join this journey of self-expression and musical discovery.

Additionally, Arts Bonita offers the Improv for Actors: The Art of Letting Go and Taking Risks class (Mondays, April 15 - May 20, 2024 6:30-8pm), providing participants with the tools to embrace spontaneity, collaboration, and risk-taking. Through dynamic exercises, group work, and one-on-one scenes, actors of all levels will learn to shed inhibitions, trust instincts, and master the art of improvisation.

"We are excited to offer these engaging and transformative Adult Theatre classes," said Jessica Walck, Performing Arts Education Director at Arts Bonita. "Our goal is to provide a platform for individuals to explore their creativity, build confidence, and connect with others who share a passion for the performing arts."

Registration for Arts Bonita's Adult Theatre classes is now open. Don't miss this opportunity to unlock your creative potential and embark on a journey of artistic growth. Visit Arts Bonita website for more information and to reserve your spot today.