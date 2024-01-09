Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre to Hold Auditions For JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre invites talented individuals to audition for their upcoming "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" production, featuring Tim Rice lyrics and Andrew Lloyd Webber's music. Directed by the acclaimed Kody C Jones, auditions will take place on January 26 from 6-9pm for ages 11 and above and on January 27 from 10-12 for ages 6-10 (Children's Chorus) at the Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Rd SE, Bonita Springs, FL.

Actors ages 11+ should prepare a one-minute vocal selection from a song of their choice and bring sheet music or a backing track. Actors ages 6-10 auditioning for the children's chorus do not need to prepare material in advance; auditioning material will be provided and taught during the audition. An accompanist/speaker will be provided. The audition process will include callbacks on January 27 from 1-4pm.

The casting breakdown is available at Click Here. Arts Bonita welcomes individuals of all genders for many roles, emphasizing an inclusive casting approach. Participants who prefer consideration for roles historically portrayed by a specific gender are encouraged to express their preferences during auditions.

Rehearsals will commence on February 29, with sessions typically held on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. Participants are requested to provide a full conflict calendar before callbacks and communicate any conflicts between the start of rehearsals and the performance dates.

The "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" performances are scheduled for April 26- 28 and May 3-5. The venue for this spectacular show will be the Center for Performing Arts.

For additional information and inquiries, please contact joseph@artsbonita.org.

About Kody C. Jones

Kody C Jones is a versatile artist and educator deeply committed to theatre. Holding a Master of Fine Arts in Acting from Western Illinois University, Kody has acted, directed, and led theatre companies for nearly 20 years. He's held prominent positions, including Artistic Director at Shawnee Summer Theatre in Indiana and The Stage of Island Park in Fargo, North Dakota, and he's been involved in arts education at renowned institutions nationwide. In Southwest Florida, he served as Director of Education at Florida Repertory Theatre for seven years before establishing Elevate Acting Studio, where he now serves as owner and Artistic Director. He continues to freelance as an actor and director (as a member of SDC, the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society), a certified fight choreographer for Southwest Florida theatres, and a Resident Director at Arts Bonita. Kody's creative ventures include groundbreaking adaptations and original works, like "Bulletproof Backpack" and "REFUGEE," collaborating with Broadway playwright Eric Coble. His commitment extends to artistic scholarship, having worked with The Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival and actively contributing to the Southeastern Theatre Conference for over a decade. Kody C Jones is a driving force in the theatre world, continuously pushing boundaries and inspiring the next generation of artists.

About Arts Bonita

Established in 1959, Arts Bonita is a dynamic hub for creativity, education, and cultural celebration, with two dedicated campuses. The Visual Arts Center at 26100 Old 41 Road and the Performing Arts Center at 10150 Bonita Beach Road provide enriching spaces for art enthusiasts. Arts Bonita is committed to fulfilling the community's cultural and educational needs, offering continuous programming and organizing prestigious Art Festivals in January, February, and March. These festivals attract outstanding artists worldwide, showcasing Arts Bonita's dedication to fostering a rich cultural experience. Discover more about their dynamic cultural initiatives at Arts Bonita.

*Member of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.