Anthony And Beverly Petullo Gift $1.5 Million To Support Gulfshore Playhouse Education

Gulfshore Playhouse has announced the establishment of The Anthony and Beverly Petullo Endowment, a transformative $1.5 million gift dedicated to supporting theatre education for students in Southwest Florida. This generous endowment will provide students with unparalleled opportunities to attend professional theatre performances and enriching educational offerings.

“Through this endowment, we aim to inspire and educate the next generation of theatre enthusiasts and artists. Students will have access to top-tier productions, behind-the-scenes experiences, and interactive workshops designed to deepen their understanding and appreciation of the performing arts,” stated Anthony Petullo.

The importance of exposing students to professional theatre cannot be overstated. At every stage of development, young minds are forming their identities, exploring new interests, and honing their creative and critical thinking skills. Experiencing high-quality theatre can broaden their perspectives, foster empathy, and ignite a lifelong passion for the arts. Furthermore, theatre enrichment offerings allow students to gain a deeper understanding of the craft, from acting and directing to design and production. This holistic approach enhances essential life skills such as collaboration, communication, and problem-solving.

"From the moment I founded Gulfshore Playhouse, education has been one of our main strategic priorities,” shared Kristen Coury, Founder, CEO, and Producing Artistic Director. “I am so grateful to Mr. and Mrs. Petullo for their enormous vision and willingness to support our students in such a profound way!”

The Student Matinee program at Gulfshore Playhouse offers students from across the region the chance to experience world-class professional theatre firsthand. By attending mainstage productions, students immerse themselves in the magic of live performance and gain unique insights through post-show discussions with actors and directors, enriching the educational experience. Next season, this program will be even more exciting as students will attend shows in the brand new Baker Theatre and Education Center, creating unforgettable memories in our state-of-the-art building.

“Our goal at Gulfshore Playhouse has always been to provide students with access to quality, professional theatre and educational experiences, added Steven Calakos, Director of Education. “This endowment now enables us to offer these enriching opportunities to even more students across Southwest Florida, expanding our reach like never before.”

Are you interested in bringing students to Gulfshore Playhouse to experience world-class professional theatre firsthand? Contact Steven Calakos, Director of Education, today at scalakos@gulfshoreplayhouse.org or 239-261-7529.

For more details on how you can support Gulfshore Playhouse, please contact Lisa Halsey at lhalsey@gulfshoreplayhouse.org.

ABOUT GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE

Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to enriching the cultural landscape of our region by producing professional theatre to the highest artistic standards and providing unique educational opportunities to diverse groups of people in a spirit of service, adventure, and excitement. The work of Gulfshore Playhouse is inspired by a belief in the magic of theatre to expand the imagination, challenge the senses, provoke discussion, and revitalize in its audiences an understanding of our common humanity. This belief drives the care with which Gulfshore Playhouse treats its artists, audiences, students, staff, and members of the greater community.

Gulfshore Playhouse is now producing in the state-of-the-art Baker Theatre and Education Center. Located at the corner of Goodlette-Frank Road and 1st Avenue South, the gateway to downtown Naples, the facility houses a 368-seat mainstage theatre and a 125-seat studio space, in addition to numerous events, rehearsal, and educational spaces.

For more information about Gulfshore Playhouse or its new facility, or to make a contribution, visit www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org or call 239-261-PLAY

