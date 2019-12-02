Andrea McArdle Will Star In TheatreZone's TONYA & NANCY: THE ROCK OPERA

Andrea McArdle, whose successful musical theater career includes playing sleazy Sally Bowles in "Cabaret" and sleazier prostitute in "Oliver," will return to TheatreZone's stage in February in a tour de force dual role as the mother of both Tonya Harding and NANCY KERRIGAN for the Florida premiere of Tonya & Nancy: The Rock Opera.

Tonya & Nancy: The Rock Opera will be presented at 7:30p.m. on February 6, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15 and 16, with matinee productions at 2:00p.m. on February 8, 9, 15, and 16, 2020.

"Andrea has such versatility as an actress, and we all know how amazing her voice is for this show," said Mark Danni, TheatreZone Artistic Director. "I can't wait to see her portray the abrasive 'tell it like it is' Mrs. Harding and then turn around and portray the sweet but passive-aggressive Mrs. Kerrigan."

McArdle is widely known for her performances in the title role of the 1977 mega-musical Annie, based on the popular Harold Gray comic strip "Little Orphan Annie." As "Annie," Andrea became the youngest performer ever to be nominated for a Tony Award as Best Lead Actress in a Musical. She also received the Theater World and Outer Critics' Circle Awards for her performance and went on to star when the show was produced on London's West End. *Fun fact: Catherine Zeta-Jones played young orphan Mollie in this production.

Tonya & Nancy: The Rock Opera, which premiered in 2006 at the American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University, is inspired by actual events, utilizing the 1994 Tonya Harding and NANCY KERRIGAN media scandal to explore America's obsession with celebrity scandal and its "go for the gold at all cost" attitude. With libretto and concept by Elizabeth Searle and music by Michael Teoli, audiences can expect hilarity, poignant moments, a radical score, non-stop energy and, admittedly frequent "f-bombs" in this unique, adult theatrical experience.

"The show has only been presented in Boston, New York and Chicago," said Mark Danni, TheatreZone Artistic Director. "The producer flew to Naples specifically to meet with us because he wanted to have the show staged in Florida and immediately thought of us and TheatreZone."

"Tonya & Nancy: The Rock Opera" brings a different musical genre to the stage," said Danni. "It is based on a story audiences know, but it will be presented in a format that may be new to them."

Tickets are available at https://theatre.zone/ or by calling the box office, 888-966-3352 x1.





