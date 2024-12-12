ART, MY NAME IS ASHER LEV, And More Announced for West Boca Theatre Company 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Adolph & Rose Levis JCC Sandler Center will present a new season of award-winning comedic and dramatic performances presented by West Boca Theatre Company.

These limited-engagement live performances are all part of Levis JCC Sandler Center's comprehensive season of arts, culture and learning featuring author appearances, wide-ranging performing and visual arts programming, adult learning discussions and the 9th Annual Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival.

Local theater has been a strong part of our community's commitment to culture, offering a platform where diverse voices meet to celebrate a variety of human experiences. For more than 20 years, the Levis JCC's West Boca Theatre Company has been a respected part of the South Florida theater scene, drawing both lifelong theatre enthusiasts and newcomers who love the experience of live theater.

“I love that people come to the Levis JCC Sandler Center for programs that challenge them to learn, grow, meet and connect,” said Stephanie Owitz, Vice President, Arts, Culture and Learning, Levis JCC Sandler Center. “This season of theater performances promises to do just that. I am very excited about this season's lineup – it's a wonderful mix of comedy, compelling drama and entertaining staged readings. Our productions offer really wonderful content, presented by excellent performers, in a warm and friendly community setting.”

My Old Lady by Israel Horovitz

Wednesdays, January 8, 15, 22, 2 pm

Saturdays, Janaury 11, 18, 7:30 pm

Sundays, January 5, 12, 19, 2 pm

Famed playwright Israel Horovitz has written more than 70 produced plays, which have been translated into more than 30 languages worldwide. Horovitz has called this play his Valentine to Paris. When a down on his luck middle aged man inherits an apartment in Paris, he plans to solve his financial woes by selling it. He arrives on the doorstep and discovers that the elderly woman living there has lifetime habitation rights under an arcane French law. Because he has no other place to go, she invites him to stay in the spacious apartment. What ensues is a spiral of friendship, romance with the old lady's outspoken daughter, and some uncomfortable revelations about his father.

My Name is Asher Lev by Aaron Posner

Wednesdays, February 5, 12, 19, 2 p.m.

Saturdays, February 8, 15, 7:30 p.m.

Sundays, February 2, 9, 16, 2 p.m.

Based on Chaim Potok's novel, My Name is Asher Lev follows the journey of a young Jewish painter torn between his Hassidic upbringing and his desperate need to fulfill his artistic promise. When his artistic genius threatens to destroy his relationship with his parents and community, young Asher realizes he must make a choice between art and faith. This adaptation of a modern classic presents a heartbreaking and triumphant vision of what it means to be an artist.

ART by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton

Wednesdays, March 5, 12, 2 p.m.

Saturdays, March 8, 15, 7:30 p.m.

Sundays, March 2, 9, 2 p.m.

ART is a thought-provoking and hilarious exploration of the complexities of friendships, the subjective nature of art, and the impact of individual perspectives on relationships. Premiering in Paris in 1994, ART quickly became a worldwide sensation, translated into and produced in 30 languages, receiving numerous awards, including the prestigious Tony Award for Best Play in 1998. The comedy concerns three long-time friends, Serge, Marc, and Yvan. Serge, indulging his penchant for modern art, buys a large, expensive, completely white painting. Marc is horrified, and their relationship suffers considerable strain as a result of their differing opinions about what constitutes “art”. Yvan, caught in the middle of the conflict, tries to please and mollify both of them.

Words...Alive!

Founded by Eunice Bernard and Carol Clarke Geshlider

In the tradition of Readers Theater, these staged readings, performed by remarkably talented actors, will bring to life extraordinary characters from great literature.

Thursday, January 23, 2 p.m.

Frank & Martha

Inspired by Nancy Horan's bestselling novel, Loving Frank, about the illicit love affair between Frank Lloyd Wright and Martha Bouton “Mamah” Borthwick and the public shame they experienced in early 20th Century America.

Tuesday, March 18, 2 p.m.

Marriage & Other Mysteries

The words of Stephen Sondheim, Art Buchwald, Jane Hirschfield, Henrik Ibsen, Lois Wyes, and others are brought ‘alive' to look at love and marriage; the courage it takes to truly love and the personal dignity that must be maintained if love is to last.

General Admission is $35/ticket. Preferred seating and concessions are available at all performances and tickets have no service charges. For tickets and to view the complete Arts, Culture and Learning brochure, visit levisjcc.org/culture or call 561-558-2520. All events take place at the Levis JCC Sandler Center located at 21050 95th Avenue S. in Boca Raton.

Comments