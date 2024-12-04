ANOTHER NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS Comes to Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre will present the heartwarming and hilarious musical comedy Another Night Before Christmas, running now through December 25, 2024 as part of their Off Broadway Palm series.

This modern holiday story follows Karol, a cynical social worker, who unexpectedly encounters a homeless man claiming to be Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. With charm, wit, and a touch of holiday magic, Another Night Before Christmas delivers a delightful reminder that the true spirit of the season can be found in the most surprising places. For those seeking a fresh and funny holiday show, this feel-good comedy will leave audiences reflecting, smiling, and maybe even believing in miracles.

Tickets for Another Night Before Christmas are on sale and can be purchased through the Broadway Palm website, calling the box office, or in person at the theatre. Matinee, evening, and twilight performances are available. Make sure to secure your seats for this holiday treat!

