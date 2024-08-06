AN EVENING WITH LARRY THE CABLE GUY Comes To Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall In March 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fort Myers, FL – AN EVENING WITH LARRY THE CABLE GUY – Thursday, March 13, 2025 at 7:30PM – Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW.

Larry the Cable Guy is a multiplatinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, Billboard award winner and one of the top comedians in the country. He has his own line of merchandise and continues to tour across the United States. Larry has created The Git-R-Done Foundation, which was named after Larry’s signature catchphrase, and has donated more than 7 million dollars to various charities.

Larry The Cable Guy’s special Remain Seated is currently streaming on Netflix. He appeared on the hit FOX show “The Masked Singer,” and showed off his vocal talents as the character Baby. His comedy special with Jeff Foxworthy, We’ve Been Thinking is also available on Netflix. In addition, he launched his own comedy channel “Jeff and Larry’s Comedy Roundup” on SIRIUSXM. The channel is a partnership with SIRIUSXM and Jeff Foxworthy. It highlights the best in great American comedy. You will hear hilarious material from this dynamic duo as well as comedy from some of their personal favorite comedians.

Performance Date / Time: Thursday, March 13, 2025 at 7:30PM*

Ticket Prices: $91.50*, $71.50*, $51.50*, $41.50*

*All shows, dates, times and ticket prices are subject to change. Prices do not include processing fees and sales tax.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 9 at 10AM and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, by calling 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

Comments