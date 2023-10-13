A SHERLOCK CAROL Comes to Florida Repertory Theatre in December

Florida Repertory Theatre rings in the holiday season with an inventive whodunit, “A Sherlock Carol,” by Mark Shanahan. The production runs in the Historic Arcade Theatre December 1 – 17, 2023.



Tickets start at $65, with discounted previews offered November 28 – 30, 2023. Tickets may be purchased online at www.floridarep.org or by calling the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053. A family holiday pass may be purchased by phone or at the box office for $150 and includes tickets for two adults and two children plus four house concessions.



“A Sherlock Carol” is a mash-up of the worlds of Charles Dickens and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. The story begins on Christmas Eve when a grown-up Tiny Tim makes a visit to the world’s foremost consulting detective, Sherlock Holmes. Timothy Cratchit, now a doctor, tries to enlist Holmes’ help to solve a mystery involving Ebenezer Scrooge. Holmes, however, is in no mood for an investigation so it takes some convincing for the great detective to face the spirits of the past, present, and future, in order to get to the bottom of the crime.



“The play is a blend of two beloved classic tales,” said producing artistic director Greg Longenhagen. “Audiences will be reunited with familiar characters freshly intertwined in a plot filled with intrigue, suspense, and holiday cheer.”



The play was featured at Florida Rep’s 2020 PlayLab Festival of New Works and is fresh off successful fully staged runs in London and New York.



Florida Rep’s cast features New York-based actors, Matt Lytle and Nicholas Wilder, making their Florida Rep debuts alongside ensemble members Jason Parrish (“Santaland Diaries”) and William McNulty (“The Legend of Georgia McBride”) plus returning guest artist Chrissy Albanese (“A Gentlemen’s Guide to Love & Murder”) and Jackie Schram (“Cabaret”).



Director Jeffrey Binder (New York-based with Southwest Florida roots) is joined by an expert creative team including musical director/pianist Gary Stroh (“A Grand Night for Singing”), set designer Robert F. Wolin (“On Golden Pond”), costume designer Stefanie Genda (“Ripcord”), sound designer Katie Lowe (“The Legend of Georgia McBride”), lighting designer Abby May, and stage manager Janine Wochna (“Beguiled Again”).



“A Sherlock Carol” is sponsored by Naomi Bloom, The Luminary Hotel & Co., with media sponsorship by WGCU Public Radio.



Single ticket prices for “A Sherlock Carol” are $65 for regular performances on December 1 – 17, with discounted previews offered November 28 – 30. A family holiday pass may be purchased by phone or at the box office for $150 and includes tickets for two adults and two children plus four house concessions.



Evening performances are offered at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and Saturdays, with an opening night performance beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, December 1. Matinee performances are offered at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Plus, all new this season, 2 p.m. matinees on 2nd and 3rd Fridays (Arcade Theatre productions only). Florida Rep's parking lot opens 2 hours before each performance and offers guests FREE PARKING across the street from the Arcade Theatre.

