A NIGHT AT THE TONYS Announced At Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, July 23

The Gulf Coast Symphony presents A Night at the Tonys. Enjoy music from your favorite Tony Award-winning musicals of today and yesterday!

Program includes songs from shows Evita, Sound of Music, West Side Story, Cabaret and Guys & Dolls and more. Get dressed up to walk our Red Carpet and enjoy a magical night of winning songs with guest Broadway stars Mark Sanders and making her debut with the Gulf Coast Symphony Heather Ivy.

Heather Ivy, Internationally acclaimed Modern Classical Soprano, has made a career cruising effortlessly through Broadway, Opera and Pop favorites. From Bocceli to Broadway, Heather's versatility and genuine warmth shines through everything she does. Her professional career began with the Broadway International Tour of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, followed by sold-out cabaret shows around NYC. Other favorite productions include: The Producers, The Music Man, Urinetown, Little Women, Guys and Dolls, Don Giovanni, and Elisir d'Amore.

Mark Sanders has appeared in numerous productions and concerts around the world, including regular performances with the Gulf Coast Symphony. Mark was seen as Perchik on the Broadway National Tour of Fiddler on the Roof starring Theodore Bikel and recently portrayed Harry Bright in Mamma Mia at Actors' Playhouse in Miami. Mark has performed at such prestigious theaters as Lincoln Center, Goodspeed Opera House, Pittsburgh CLO, North Shore Music Theater, and Sacramento Music Circus.

The performance will take place on Saturday, July 23 at 7:30pm at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW (13350 FSW Pkwy, Fort Myers). Tickets for A Night at the Tony's are $29 to $59 and may be purchased online at GulfCoastSymphony.org, or by calling Box Office at (239) 481-4849.

Founded in late 1995 by its current music director and CEO, Dr. Andrew Kurtz, the Gulf Coast Symphony (GCS) is now the second-largest non-profit performing arts organization in Lee county. The Gulf Coast Symphony (GCS) endeavors to challenge convention-with its rich tradition of unique and innovative collaborations across multiple genres and disciplines, high-quality dynamic musical performances, active community engagement, and our commitment to social change through arts education. Our ultimate goal is to use music and the arts as a vehicle to unite and strengthen our community. The Gulf Coast Symphony is one of the cultural jewels of Southwest Florida and one of the most dynamic orchestras in the United States. The GCS comprises the Gulf Coast Symphony, the Gulf Coast Chamber Orchestra, the Gulf Coast Jazz Collective, and the Music & Arts Community Center (MACC) which opened in January 2021. The GCS presents over 100 programs that present the best in classical music, jazz, world music, dance, opera, film and musical theater. The Symphony performs at both the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, and its more intimate 300 seat theater at the MACC. For more information www.GulfCoastSymphony.org