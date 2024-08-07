A CRACKER AT THE RITZ to Play Final Performance at Arts Bonita's The Moe Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The longest running show ever in Southwest Florida is celebrating its final performance at Arts Bonita's The Moe Theatre. The curtain will ring down on A Cracker at The Ritz after the 7:00 performance on Tuesday, August 20.

A Cracker at The Ritz, a two-person, cabaret-style comedy, premiered at The Moe in August 2022. It continued its run following the holidays, playing Tuesdays when most theatres are dark. It enjoyed sell-out after sell-out with tickets often reserved weeks in advance.

During their tenure at Arts Bonita, author/performers C&B's shows sold more than 7000 tickets including about 5000 to people who were new to Arts Bonita.

A Cracker at The Ritz is a Florida-centered show and is performed throughout the state. It has enjoyed runs at the Reilly Center for the Performing Arts in Ocala and in The Villages.

Compton & Bennett are creative partners Rick Compton and Betsy Bennett. Perhaps best known for their Assisted Living musicals, they have toured theatres and performing arts centers throughout the country for more than a decade. They are ending their record setting run at Arts Bonita to accommodate their fall touring schedule, and to get their newest show - One Stooge Shy - stage ready.

One Stooge Shy makes its major market premier in Phoenix, November 21, 2024, at the Scottsdale (AZ) Center for the Performing Arts for a five-performance run. There are three preview performances at The Mary D Fisher Theatre in Sedona (AZ) on November 16 and 17.

Tickets are available for the final Arts Bonita performance of A Cracker at The Ritz at www.ArtsBonita.org or 239-495-8989.

