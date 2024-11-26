Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Performances run November 22 – December 25, 2024.

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre will invite audiences to experience the timeless and joyous magic of A Christmas Carol: The Musical, running now through December 25, 2024.

Join Ebeneezer Scrooge on a transformative journey through Christmases past, present and future in this beloved adaptation of Charles Dickens’ iconic tale. Packed with heartwarming moments, festive songs, and memorable characters like the Ghosts of Christmas, Bob Cratchit, and Tiny Tim, this show is sure to bring the spirit of the holidays to audiences of all ages.

Perfect for families and holiday enthusiasts, A Christmas Carol promises to deliver an unforgettable evening of entertainment. Audiences will leave with warm hearts and a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas.

Tickets for A Christmas Carol are on sale now and can be purchased through the Broadway Palm website, calling the box office, or in person at the theatre. Matinee, evening, and twilight performances are available. Seats are expected to sell quickly— don’t miss out on this treasured holiday classic!




