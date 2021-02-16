VIDEO: Paris Opera Ballet Broadcasts its Annual Fundraising Gala

The Paris Opera Ballet has taken its annual fundraising gala to the virtual stage this year.

Ballet Défilé, presenting the Paris Opera dancers from the petits rats up to the Etoiles, opens the 6th edition of the Opening Gala. Gathering the works of three different choreographers, this evening presents a blend of classicism and modernity.

The Paris Opera Orchestra is conducted by Vello Pähn. The event is directed by Floris Bernard and Jean-Luc Antoine.

View the full event here.

Program:

Défilé du Ballet

Choregraphy: Albert Aveline, Serge Lifar

Music: Hector Berlioz

Grand pas classique

Choregraphy: Victor Gsovsky

Music: Daniel-François E. Auber

Costume design: CHANEL

In the night

Choregraphy : Jerome Robbins

Music: Frédéric Chopin

Costume design: Anthony Dowell

The vertiginous thrill of exactitude

Choregraphy : William Forsythe

Music: Franz Schubert

Costume design: Stephen Galloway

Cast

Grand pas classique

Valentine Colasante, Danseuse Etoile

Hugo Marchand, Danseur Etoile

In the night

1st pas de deux :

Ludmila Pagliero, Danseuse Etoile

Mathieu Ganio, Danseur Etoile

2nd pas de deux :

Léonore Baulac, Danseuse Etoile

Germain Louvet, Danseur Etoile

3rd pas de deux :

Alice Renavand, Danseuse Etoile

Stéphane Bullion, Danseur Etoile

The vertiginous thrill of exactitude

Amandine Albisson, Danseuse Etoile

Ludmila Pagliero, Danseuse Etoile

Paul Marque, Danseur Etoile

Hannah O'Neill, Première danseuse

Pablo Legasa, Premier danseur