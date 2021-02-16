Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Paris Opera Ballet Broadcasts its Annual Fundraising Gala

The Paris Opera Orchestra is conducted by Vello Pähn. The event is directed by Floris Bernard and Jean-Luc Antoine.

Feb. 16, 2021  
The Paris Opera Ballet has taken its annual fundraising gala to the virtual stage this year.

Ballet Défilé, presenting the Paris Opera dancers from the petits rats up to the Etoiles, opens the 6th edition of the Opening Gala. Gathering the works of three different choreographers, this evening presents a blend of classicism and modernity.

View the full event here.

Program:

Défilé du Ballet
Choregraphy: Albert Aveline, Serge Lifar
Music: Hector Berlioz

Grand pas classique
Choregraphy: Victor Gsovsky
Music: Daniel-François E. Auber
Costume design: CHANEL

In the night
Choregraphy : Jerome Robbins
Music: Frédéric Chopin
Costume design: Anthony Dowell

The vertiginous thrill of exactitude
Choregraphy : William Forsythe
Music: Franz Schubert
Costume design: Stephen Galloway

Cast
Grand pas classique
Valentine Colasante, Danseuse Etoile
Hugo Marchand, Danseur Etoile

In the night
1st pas de deux :
Ludmila Pagliero, Danseuse Etoile
Mathieu Ganio, Danseur Etoile
2nd pas de deux :
Léonore Baulac, Danseuse Etoile
Germain Louvet, Danseur Etoile
3rd pas de deux :
Alice Renavand, Danseuse Etoile
Stéphane Bullion, Danseur Etoile

The vertiginous thrill of exactitude
Amandine Albisson, Danseuse Etoile
Ludmila Pagliero, Danseuse Etoile
Paul Marque, Danseur Etoile
Hannah O'Neill, Première danseuse
Pablo Legasa, Premier danseur


