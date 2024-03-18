Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Le Petit Bain comes to Paris Opera this week. Performances run from 20 to 23 March 2024 at Amphithéâtre Olivier Messiaen.

Le Petit Bain is a creation based on a concrete material with a strong potential for abstraction for the child who sculpts his or her imagination in it: bath foam. A material that can quickly create ephemeral volumes and spaces, fragile and transformable masses like a playground for the body in movement, foam is a pretext for amusement for the youngest and poetic memories for the adults who accompany them.