SIMON BOCCANEGRA is Now Playing at Paris Opera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Simon Boccanegra by Giuseppe Verdi comes to Opéra Bastille, playing now through 3 April 2024.

Tickets are from €32 to €175.

Although not the best-known of Verdi's operas, Simon Boccanegra was one of his favourites, to the extent that he extensively reworked it 24 years after its Venice premiere in 1857. What a destiny Simon Boccanegra enjoyed! This former privateer, elected doge of Genoa, wishes to re-establish peace within his Council, divided between patricians and plebeians, and peace with Venice, the eternal rival.