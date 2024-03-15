SIMON BOCCANEGRA is Now Playing at Paris Opera

Performances run now through 3 April 2024.

By: Mar. 15, 2024
Simon Boccanegra by Giuseppe Verdi comes to Opéra Bastille, playing now through 3 April 2024.

Tickets are from €32 to €175.

Although not the best-known of Verdi's operas, Simon Boccanegra was one of his favourites, to the extent that he extensively reworked it 24 years after its Venice premiere in 1857. What a destiny Simon Boccanegra enjoyed! This former privateer, elected doge of Genoa, wishes to re-establish peace within his Council, divided between patricians and plebeians, and peace with Venice, the eternal rival.




