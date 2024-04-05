Paris Opera Faces 6 Million Euro Budget Cut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Paris Opera is taking a large budget cut this year, Slipped Disc reports.

The Ministry of Culture has cut 6 million euros from the Opera de Paris, which amounts to approximately three percent of total spending at the opera house.

This comes after the Ministry was ordered to find 204.3 million euros in savings before the summer Olympics.

With more than 350 years of history, the Paris Opera is renowned for its qualitative and wide programming, both at the Palais Garnier and the Bastille Opera house, but also for the unique architecture of its two theaters open to visitors during the day.

With more than 400 curtain raises per year, the Paris Opera offers rich ballet, opera and concert programs, as well as a programming specially made for a younger audience.

The upcoming 2024-25 season at the Paris Opera includes Falstaff, Madama Butterfly, Faust, The Magic Flute, Rigoletto, and more.

