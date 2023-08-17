The Makropulos Case comes to Paris Opera in October. Performances run at Opéra Bastille from 05 to 17 October 2023.

Who has never dreamed of eternal youth? In The Makropulos Case, the celebrated singer Emilia Marty is 337 years old yet appears 30 thanks to a life-extending elixir. As the effects of the potion begin to wane, the diva is desperate to obtain the formula that will allow her to retain her dazzling youth.

Thus begins a race against time, the fatal outcome of which is death. At the crossroads between science fiction and philosophical debate, Czech composer Leos Janacek's penultimate opera is an incredibly modern work.

Created in 1926, the score is astonishing for its mastery of the sung word, its harsh rhythms and intense expressivity. Conjuring up Hollywood mythology, be it Marilyn Monroe, King Kong or Gloria Swanson, director Krzysztof Warlikowski delivers a profound reflection on time and immortality.