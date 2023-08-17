THE MAKROPULOS CASE Comes to Paris Opera in October

Performances run at Opéra Bastille  from 05 to 17 October 2023.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 1 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
Madonna Shares Rescheduled Tour Dates Photo 2 Madonna Shares Rescheduled Tour Dates
The Paris Opera's Season Opening Concert is Set For September Photo 3 The Paris Opera's Season Opening Concert is Set For September

THE MAKROPULOS CASE Comes to Paris Opera in October

The Makropulos Case comes to Paris Opera in October. Performances run at Opéra Bastille  from 05 to 17 October 2023.

Who has never dreamed of eternal youth? In The Makropulos Case, the celebrated singer Emilia Marty is 337 years old yet appears 30 thanks to a life-extending elixir. As the effects of the potion begin to wane, the diva is desperate to obtain the formula that will allow her to retain her dazzling youth.

Thus begins a race against time, the fatal outcome of which is death. At the crossroads between science fiction and philosophical debate, Czech composer Leos Janacek's penultimate opera is an incredibly modern work.

Created in 1926, the score is astonishing for its mastery of the sung word, its harsh rhythms and intense expressivity. Conjuring up Hollywood mythology, be it Marilyn Monroe, King Kong or Gloria Swanson, director Krzysztof Warlikowski delivers a profound reflection on time and immortality.




RELATED STORIES - France

1
The Paris Operas Season Opening Concert is Set For September Photo
The Paris Opera's Season Opening Concert is Set For September

The Paris Opera's season's opening concert, featuring Artists of the Academy, comes to Amphithéâtre Olivier Messiaen on 27 September 2023 at 8 pm.

2
Xie Xin /​ Marion Motin /​ Crystal Pite Comes to the Paris Opera in September Photo
Xie Xin /​ Marion Motin /​ Crystal Pite Comes to the Paris Opera in September

Xie Xin /​ Marion Motin /​ Crystal Pite comes to the Paris Opera in September. Performances are at Palais Garnier from 23 September to 12 October 2023.

3
The Paris Opera Will Perform its Opening Gala This September Photo
The Paris Opera Will Perform its Opening Gala This September

The Paris Opera will perform its opening gala this September. The performance is on 21 September 2023 at 7:30 pm.

4
LOHENGRIN Comes to the Paris Opera in September Photo
LOHENGRIN Comes to the Paris Opera in September

Lohengrin by Richard Wagner will be performed at Opéra Bastille from 23 September to 27 October 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video Video: Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul Video
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
View all Videos

France SHOWS

Recommended For You