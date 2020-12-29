Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Opera Bastille Presents Giuseppe Verdi's IL TROVERE

Performances run from January 21 through February 26, 2021.

Dec. 29, 2020  

Giuseppe Verdi's Il Trovere will be performed on the stage of the Opera Bastille. Come discover the virtuosos melodies of masterpiece Verdi and its striking story of love, jealousy and revenge.

Performances run from January 21 through February 26, 2021.

Giuseppe Verdi's Il Trovere is one of the most popular operas of all times. Verdi alone illustrated the magic of the lyric genre with one of the most impressive repertoires which exhibit the vocal prowess of his performers. This flamboyant tragedy tells a story of passion and sibling rivalry.

To make your experience an unforgettable one, you will be able to choose from a selection of unique add-ons upon booking, such as a private cocktail, or a glass of champagne and exclusive access to the Salon Berlioz.

For more details, click here.



Related Articles View More France Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from THE BEST OF RADIO FREE BIRDLAND ON BROADWAY
  • Adrianna Hicks, Bryce Pinkham, Max Crumm, and More Join BroadwayWorld's Stage Door
  • 15 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Kerry Butler's Upcoming Concert with Seth Rudetsky!