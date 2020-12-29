Opera Bastille Presents Giuseppe Verdi's IL TROVERE

Giuseppe Verdi's Il Trovere will be performed on the stage of the Opera Bastille. Come discover the virtuosos melodies of masterpiece Verdi and its striking story of love, jealousy and revenge.

Performances run from January 21 through February 26, 2021.

Giuseppe Verdi's Il Trovere is one of the most popular operas of all times. Verdi alone illustrated the magic of the lyric genre with one of the most impressive repertoires which exhibit the vocal prowess of his performers. This flamboyant tragedy tells a story of passion and sibling rivalry.

To make your experience an unforgettable one, you will be able to choose from a selection of unique add-ons upon booking, such as a private cocktail, or a glass of champagne and exclusive access to the Salon Berlioz.

