J'AI ENVIE DE TOI Comes to Théâtre Fontaine

Certain show dates include English subtitles.

Aug. 12, 2020  
J'AI ENVIE DE TOI Comes to Théâtre Fontaine from 15/10/20 to 03/01/21.

Sebastian Castro outdid himself with this funny play about a man who causes a lot of misunderstanding among various characters by sending a steamy message to an ex-girlfriend who is still not over him. Add a meddling neighbor played by Sebastian Castro to the story and you've got drama with a mix of suspense.

Please note that only certain show dates include English subtitles.

Cast: Sébastien CASTRO, Maud LE GUENEDAL, Guillaume CLERICE, Anne Sophie GERMANAZ, Astrid ROOS, Alexandre JERÔME

Stage direction: José PAUL

Costumes: Juliette CHANAUD

Set: Jean Michel ADAM

Lights creation and management: Laurent BEAL

Stage direction (assistant): Guillaume RUBEAUD

Sound design: Virgile HILAIRE

Infos & Booking:

Box office:

10, rue Pierre Fontaine, 75009 Paris

Box office phone: 01.48.74.74.40

Box office fax: 01.48.78.37.44


