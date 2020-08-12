J'AI ENVIE DE TOI Comes to Théâtre Fontaine
Certain show dates include English subtitles.
J'AI ENVIE DE TOI Comes to Théâtre Fontaine from 15/10/20 to 03/01/21.
Sebastian Castro outdid himself with this funny play about a man who causes a lot of misunderstanding among various characters by sending a steamy message to an ex-girlfriend who is still not over him. Add a meddling neighbor played by Sebastian Castro to the story and you've got drama with a mix of suspense.Please note that only certain show dates include English subtitles.
Cast: Sébastien CASTRO, Maud LE GUENEDAL, Guillaume CLERICE, Anne Sophie GERMANAZ, Astrid ROOS, Alexandre JERÔME
Stage direction: José PAUL
Costumes: Juliette CHANAUD
Set: Jean Michel ADAM
Lights creation and management: Laurent BEAL
Stage direction (assistant): Guillaume RUBEAUD
Sound design: Virgile HILAIRE
Infos & Booking:
Box office:
10, rue Pierre Fontaine, 75009 Paris
Box office phone: 01.48.74.74.40
Box office fax: 01.48.78.37.44