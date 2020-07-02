France's Théâtre du Châtelet Holds First Digital Festival AFTER TOMORROW

The Théâtre du Châtelet is hosting its first digital festival called After Tomorrow or, Après, Demain, The Châtelet reports.

The festival features content from citizens, artists, researchers and activists and boasts 100 free events over the 10 scheduled days of the festival.

According to The Châtelet, they encourage the viewer to "discover new experiences and open new conversations, free and human, beyond our belonging, aware of the need to say and tell what is happening to us, united by the hope of acting on our becoming common. [...] Unprecedented performances, creative workshops, sassy conversations ... Over 100 free and accessible events for everyone to bring the theater to a boil."

Read more about the festival and check out the content HERE.

